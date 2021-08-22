Bismarck Marathon plans triumphant return after pandemic postponement

It took a pandemic to bring the Bismarck Marathon to its knees in 2020 and it’s taken a determined effort by a dedicated group of volunteers to raise it back up again in 2021.

According to marathon board member and Bismarck Larks owner John Bollinger, the race is on pace to break its participation record despite some competition from marathon heavy hitters Fargo and Boston.

The 40th running of the Bismarck Marathon will be held the weekend of Sept. 16-18, the traditional fall dates that separated it from spring events. However, due to lingering COVID-19 fears, Fargo and Boston rescheduled to fall in 2021.

The ever-optimistic Bollinger sees that as an opportunity to promote the Bismarck Marathon for what it is -- a community event in which community members give back to their community.

“The big events all pushed to the fall, so not only did we have a year off, the Bismarck Marathon has more competition than ever. Every major run is in the fall this year,” Bollinger said. “We’re not going to get a lot of out-of-state travelers this year. It’s all about local. We’re really stressing to businesses, runners and even non-runners to come out and let’s come together to benefit local charities and nonprofits.”