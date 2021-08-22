Bismarck Marathon plans triumphant return after pandemic postponement

It took a pandemic to bring the Bismarck Marathon to its knees in 2020 and it’s taken a determined effort by a dedicated group of volunteers to raise it back up again in 2021.
According to marathon board member and Bismarck Larks owner John Bollinger, the race is on pace to break its participation record despite some competition from marathon heavy hitters Fargo and Boston.
The 40th running of the Bismarck Marathon will be held the weekend of Sept. 16-18, the traditional fall dates that separated it from spring events. However, due to lingering COVID-19 fears, Fargo and Boston rescheduled to fall in 2021.
The ever-optimistic Bollinger sees that as an opportunity to promote the Bismarck Marathon for what it is -- a community event in which community members give back to their community.
“The big events all pushed to the fall, so not only did we have a year off, the Bismarck Marathon has more competition than ever. Every major run is in the fall this year,” Bollinger said. “We’re not going to get a lot of out-of-state travelers this year. It’s all about local. We’re really stressing to businesses, runners and even non-runners to come out and let’s come together to benefit local charities and nonprofits.”
Bollinger is taking a page out of the Larks’ marketing plan to build community interest. He and his team are no strangers to marketing, which is the main reason his Northwoods League team consistently plays to a full house. Bollinger has insisted all along he doesn’t sell baseball, he sells fun and baseball is a part of it. Now, he’s using the same approach to take the Bismarck Marathon to a new level.
That’s why he’s pushing sponsors to dress up and staff water stations with music at every mile marker and making the Saturday finish line party central.
“If you’re not a runner, that’s OK,” Bollinger said. “On Saturday, we’re having a whole party in the parking lot. We have inflatables for kids, food vendors, beer vendors, a band and we have bleachers for the first time to watch people cross the finish line, and a sign-making station. It’s going to be an event. You can just come down and hang out and drink a beer.”
The Larks’ relationship with the Bismarck Marathon goes back to 2019.
“The marathon hired the Larks to handle their marketing and partnerships to help them make this more fun and get even more community involvement. In 2019, we broke the records and we were so excited for 2020 and were on pace to have an even better year,” Bollinger said.
Then came COVID-19 and almost all things came to a sudden halt.
“It was tough to market, people weren’t sure if it was on or off and we finally had to make that call. It was so hard,” Bollinger said. “It was the right thing to do.”
The marathon offered those that had signed up a refund, donate the money or to defer the registration until this year. Bollinger said 400 people donated the money.
“Immediately, we were working to make this the best one yet,” Bollinger said. His goal is to reach a record 2,500 competitors. That’s not out of reach given the other events associated with the marathon itself.
Bollinger said more than 1,000 runners have already signed up. That is 300 to 400 more than were signed up at this time in 2019. And in 2019, there were 1,800 runners in the core events. “We’d really like to be at 2,500. That’s what we’re shooting for,” Bollinger said.
The event packs several events, including the obvious full and half marathons into two days. Options exist for those not interested or capable of running 26 or 13 miles:
Relay
The relay consists of five-person teams with each running a different distance. The lead and third runners go 4.2 miles; the second leg runs 6 miles; the fourth leg runs 6.6 miles; and the anchor leg goes 5.2 miles. The winning team receives $500 for its chosen charity.
10K and 5K runs
These events begin and end at Cottonwood Park and take runners around the flatlands surrounding the Cottonwood Complex. The 10K course winds through the wooded area near the Missouri River and the 5K leads runners along nearby Cottonwood Lake.
Challenger race
The Capital City Challenger Race is new this year. It rewards those who run in more than one event. Runners must take part in Friday’s 5K and one of Saturday’s events – marathon, half marathon, relay and 10K to receive a medal.
“In the past, we’ve had all our major events on Saturday. We thought let’s make this a weekend deal, so for the first time the 5K is on Friday night,” Bollinger said. “The 5K is for the first time on Friday night. You can run a warmup 5K to get an additional medal. We already have a couple hundred sign up.”
Motivational mile
This event has special meaning. It has been created as a celebration of life for those overcoming adversity in their lives. “We want to hear people's stories,” Bollinger said. “If you are going through something tough in your life, we’re going to walk together in unison and have a cool ceremony at the end to let people know we’re here for you as a community.”
Bisbarck 4K
Have a howling good time on a 2.5-mile walk/run with your dog. Walkers and dogs alike will receive medals upon completion. This event is limited to the first 250 to register.
Kids' mini marathon
This event is for kids of all ages and includes distances of 200 meters, 400 meters and 1 mile with the finish line under the same arch that marathons runners will cross under. Bollinger said 200 kids have already been signed up.
Virtual option
Each 2021 race will have a virtual element. Even if you can’t get to Bismarck, you still can compete virtually. Go to https://thebismarckmarathon.com for full details on this year’s Bismarck Marathon.