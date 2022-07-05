Bismarck man's child porn case moves toward trial

A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges and will go to trial in September.

Brett Rittenbach, 36, is charged with two counts of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor. Each count carries a possible 20-year prison sentence if he’s convicted. He’s also charged with possession of prohibited materials, according to court records.

Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible uploads of child pornography led Bismarck police to Rittenbach’s home, according to an affidavit. Officers during the execution of a search warrant found “numerous images of child sexual exploitation,” the document states.

Rittenbach entered the pleas at a Tuesday arraignment. Defense attorney Alex Kelsch declined comment when contacted by the Tribune.

