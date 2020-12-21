Bismarck man's attempted murder case moved to trial

The case of a Bismarck man charged with attempted murder stemming from an alleged stabbing has been moved to trial.
Benjamin Bermudes, 27, waived his Monday preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.
He was charged in July with inflicting five stab wounds to a man’s neck and chest at a West Arbor Avenue residence. A woman who lived at the residence told police she awoke to noises in her living room, where Bermudes and the man who was stabbed had been earlier. She said she noticed the injuries after pulling Bermudes off the man. The three knew one another, police said.
Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Tessa Vaagen requested that eight days be set aside for the trial. Court records do not list a starting date for the trial.
Bermudes’ attorney, Kent Morrow, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
