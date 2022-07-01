Bismarck-Mandan Symphony seeks donations to cover July 4 fireworks event

Bismarck’s July 4 Capitol fireworks display has a new feature this year: an option to donate on Venmo.

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra has not raised the $35,000 it needs to cover expenses for the Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular, Executive Director Mike Gardner said.

The Burleigh County Commission for the second year in a row declined to spend the $5,000 the commission had historically contributed toward the cost of the event, Gardner said.

The loss of a significant funding source is causing the nonprofit symphony to question whether it can continue to organize the annual event, now in its 28th year.

“It’s not something we can afford to lose money on,” Gardner said.

Burleigh County commissioners in a June 6 meeting cited a concern about rising property taxes as their reason for not granting the funding request.

“People are not going to be happy this year. The whole atmosphere around taxes is going to be ugly,” Commission Chairman Jim Peluso said. “It would seem to me there would be enough public support to be able to raise that (fireworks) money privately.”

The city of Bismarck has continued to support the event, contributing $12,000 this year to cover the cost of fireworks, Gardner said.

Major expenses besides the fireworks themselves include the sound and light equipment, and paying the musicians and guest artists.

Gardner said he’s not sure why the symphony became the organizer of Bismarck’s traditional fireworks display, which last year attracted more than 5,000 people.

“Our primary purpose is putting on concerts at the Belle (Mehus Auditorium) from September to April,” he said. “That’s really where we want to devote our resources.”

This year, Braveheart Band opens the Capitol event at 7:45 p.m. The symphony orchestra featuring King's Cadence quartet will perform at 9 p.m. The fireworks show will follow the performance, starting around 10 p.m.

Corporate sponsors H.A. Thompson & Sons, Mid Dakota Clinic and Basin Electric Power Cooperative are helping fund this year’s July 4 performance.

H.A. Thompson & Sons has been doing so for about 15 years, owner Mark Thompson said.

"It's the only holiday that we have that the only requirement is you're American," he said. "It doesn't have religious connotations, it doesn't have secular connotations. The only requirement is to be happy that we're all Americans, and we should celebrate that.

"I just have this overwhelming feeling of patriotism," he added. "I served in the Air Force; I know the sacrifice the people in the military give every day so we can be free. It's the greatest gift we've got, and we need to celebrate it."

Freewill donations will be accepted at the event. For the first time this year, the symphony orchestra is on the mobile payment app Venmo, with the handle @BisManSymphony, to accept donations.

Gardner did not specify how much money is still needed, but said the nonprofit’s goal is to break even. He said he anticipates the symphony's board will need to evaluate the sustainability of organizing the event.

“I think everybody agrees it’s a great event. It’s a lot of fun. Families have made it a tradition. But it’s something the symphony is going to have to consider whether we want to be the ones to continue putting it on if we're not going to be made whole in the end.”

