City offices will be closed in both Bismarck and Mandan on Monday, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Garbage and recycling collections in both cities will run as normal. The landfills in the two cities both will be open.

Public schools are closed in both cities Monday. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail, and the post offices in both cities will be closed.

