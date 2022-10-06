Bismarck-Mandan restaurants struggle to find workers

Workforce issues continue to eat away at several Bismarck-Mandan restaurants, including some that have had to temporarily or permanently close their doors because of the severe labor shortage.

Bismarck’s Big Boy closed for the day on Monday due to a shortage of employees to cover shifts -- the second time in 68 years that the restaurant had to close.

“The restaurant needs eight employees per shift to run, so having substantially fewer than that, we would not be able to fulfill our customer’s service expectations,” Bismarck Big Boy CEO Chad Wachter said in a statement.

Big Boy is looking to hire more employees, but like several restaurants in the area, its help wanted signs linger.

MacKenzie River Pizza was forced to close after 10 years due to labor shortages. Robin Bopp, previous co-owner, told the Tribune that the restaurant averaged 60 to 80 employees. The last few years, however, MacKenzie River Pizza saw closer to 50 to 60 employees.

That number quickly withered down to about 27 employees after the coronavirus pandemic. Bopp said they went with a limited menu and reduced hours, but with only one-third of its original employee base, recovery was doubtful.

MacKenzie River Pizza had only about a dozen employees left by the time the Bopps decided to close its doors mid-August.

“I’m proud to say we’ve always been one of the busiest MacKenzies in MacKenzie history, but Bismarck has always been ... the harder one to staff,” she said. “I’m not alone in that, especially in the food world.”

Location can be difficult for some employees, especially if they live downtown and are relying on public transportation. Bopp said she thinks “a lot of people made different choices after COVID to get out of the food world,” adding that there aren’t enough applicants lining up to fill positions.

“If you can imagine coming to work and not knowing who’s going to show up or not, it’s very anxiety producing, it’s very maddening because you have hundreds of people coming to your door that night who might understand… but they’re coming to eat,” Bopp said. “I’ve lost managers over it because they just can’t handle the anxiety and I really understand.”

Raising starting wages by $3 an hour and offering sign-on bonuses didn’t seem to attract more employees, she said.

“I wish that $15 to $18 an hour was a living wage. It should be, but it’s not. But unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to fix that in the restaurant world and you’re only going to pay so much money for your food,” she said.

Being a restaurant owner is “very discouraging right now,” Bopp said. Food prices have also risen by almost 40%, and chemicals and day-to-day cleaning supplies have doubled and even tripled, she added.

The idea of a virtual kitchen, also known as a ghost kitchen, may become more of an option for restaurants if business owners are not able to hire enough staff to provide that eat-in option, Bopp said. A virtual kitchen eliminates the eat-in option for diners and operates as delivery only with some offering takeout options.

“The restaurants that are going to survive are the ones that have either a very deep supply of labor or the opportunity to be able to do counter-service options and things,” she said.

Bopp co-owns Ale Works in Bismarck with her husband, Timothy. The Bopps are able to operate Ale Works on a much more limited staff. The dozen employees that were left at the former restaurant now work at Ale Works.

“We’re really proud of MacKenzie. We’ve done just a really nice job here with just the most wonderful support of people. We’ve really enjoyed it, but I’m not going to run it into the ground,” she said.

One last attempt

Marty Lee, owner/chef of Noodlezip, had to temporarily close at the end of August due to staffing issues and has been closed for nearly a month. The authentic Asian noodle bar on East Main Avenue expected to reopen Thursday, but with adjustments in place. Food will be served on disposable plates and cups. Customers can expect mostly self-service for condiments and drinks.

Lee’s business, among many others in the area, suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. He struggled to find quality employees to staff his kitchen, he said, adding that his restaurant model of making everything from scratch requires certain culinary skills. Lee had two other employees in the kitchen and two part-time servers before he closed the doors in August. The business will resume with him alone.

“I just can’t rely on people anymore,” Lee said. “People are not into hard work nowadays. Everybody wants to get paid $20 to $25 an hour with $3 attitude of work.”

Lee does have his part-time servers that are willing to come back and help out while they can. Noodlezip has a good customer base, Lee said, adding that he hopes people will continue to support his business as he makes an attempt to recover.

“It doesn’t make a difference if I open or close. So I’m just hoping for the best. If anything goes bad, then the bank will get involved and take away everything that I have and it’s going to be really sad closing on my own store that I built five years ago from nothing. So it’s going to be very emotional for me. I’ve been sitting in my home thinking about my life a little bit. Why is this happening?” Lee said, with a chuckle. “And what have I done with my life to deserve this? But I just can’t sit at home anymore.”

'Employers of choice'

Brian Ritter, president and CEO of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, said that Bismarck-Mandan traditionally has had a low employment rate due to the structure of the economy. Population may be increasing, Ritter said, but it’s not yet a large metro area.

“Over the last two years, that unemployment rate has just continued to dive deeper and deeper because we just have more jobs. The community is growing and… we’re creating more jobs faster than we’re able to grow the workforce,” Ritter said.

Burleigh County had 2,966 job openings in August, compared to 1,919 job openings in August 2018. Morton County has also increased from 346 job openings in August 2018 to 378 in August 2022.

Ritter explained that Bismarck-Mandan needs to continue its growth and retain its younger generation following high school and college graduation with job opportunities, new quality of life amenities and other workforce initiatives that train employees for jobs such as the service industry.

Businesses in Bismarck-Mandan that are seeing success in recruitment and retention are “positioning themselves as employers of choice” with pay, benefits, location, flexibility in hours and scheduling, Ritter said.

“But at that individual employer level, there is no magic bullet. There is no secret recipe. It’s what can you do to position yourself as an employer of choice. Because it is truly a job seeker market,” he added.