Bismarck-Mandan July Fourth events altered with COVID-19 guidelines

While the coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation and postponement of many events, some Fourth of July events are still taking place, but their plans are being altered.
Area residents are putting on their own Fourth of July cruise after the Mandan Progress Organization canceled the annual Independence Day Parade.
The Independence Day Cruise is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
The event is being organized by local resident George Kuntz, who has participated in Mandan's annual parade since 1995. Kuntz said organizers are hosting the event to honor and celebrate Independence Day.
“We’re just trying to keep the history going,” he said. “People need to get out there and enjoy something.”
An estimated 75 to 100 vehicles will be in the lineup. There will be no candy and no walking alongside the vehicles. The cruise route is:
Begin on Memorial Highway by Midway Lanes
Turn westbound on Main Street
Turn northbound on Sixth Street, continuing on Sunset Drive
Turn eastbound on Old Red Trail
The cruise will conclude by the Starion Sports Complex
Participants will follow safety and traffic laws and will stay on the right side of the road as to prevent a build up of traffic. The cruise is estimated to take three to four hours to complete.
Mandan’s annual Art in the Park festival also was canceled due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19. However, an alternate event will take its place.
The Mandan Progress Organization will host the Mandan Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday and Saturday at Dykshoorn Park.
The event will be smaller than Art in the Park with only 20 business vendors and 10 food vendors. The Mandan Progress Organization says the event is “a way to provide space and time for merchants to sell their wares in light of the challenges COVID-19 has presented.”
Vendors and spectators are asked to follow current safety guidelines. Booths will be spaced out and seating will be sanitized by volunteers. Masks are encouraged but not required.
The 400 block of West Main Street will be temporarily closed to traffic for event set-up and tear-down from 7-10 a.m. Friday and from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Traffic will be detoured to First Street Northwest.
The 2020 Mandan Rodeo Days will also take place this weekend. Rodeo performances will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The barrel racing slack will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday. A fireworks display will be at 11 p.m. Saturday. More information is available at mandanrodeo.com/schedule.
The annual Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular will still take place at the Capitol on Saturday. The event will comply with ND Smart Restart guidelines by encouraging social distancing and increasing hygiene resources. Live music will start at 8 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark.
Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.
