Bismarck-Mandan July Fourth events altered with COVID-19 guidelines

Participants will follow safety and traffic laws and will stay on the right side of the road as to prevent a build up of traffic. The cruise is estimated to take three to four hours to complete.

Mandan’s annual Art in the Park festival also was canceled due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19. However, an alternate event will take its place.

The Mandan Progress Organization will host the Mandan Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday and Saturday at Dykshoorn Park.

The event will be smaller than Art in the Park with only 20 business vendors and 10 food vendors. The Mandan Progress Organization says the event is “a way to provide space and time for merchants to sell their wares in light of the challenges COVID-19 has presented.”

Vendors and spectators are asked to follow current safety guidelines. Booths will be spaced out and seating will be sanitized by volunteers. Masks are encouraged but not required.

The 400 block of West Main Street will be temporarily closed to traffic for event set-up and tear-down from 7-10 a.m. Friday and from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Traffic will be detoured to First Street Northwest.