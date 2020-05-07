Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau endorses proposed recreation center

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau has endorsed the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District's proposal for a half-cent sales tax increase to fund most of a planned $114.5 million recreation center.
"The mission of the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau is to promote engaging visitor experiences resulting in community economic growth and quality of place," CEO Sheri Grossman said in a recent letter. "The proposed Bismarck Indoor Community Recreation Complex fits within our mission."
The statement from the area's lead tourism authority was released the same day the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC's board of directors voted 8-5 not to support the proposal, which Bismarck residents will decide during the June election. The business organization's board "felt the timing wasn't right to ask voters whether or not to approve a tax increase" due to the "potential (and as of yet unknown) impacts" of COVID-19 on the area's economy, President Brian Ritter said in a statement.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau statement said the proposed recreation center will be "capable of hosting new and existing events" that "draw visitors from outside Bismarck-Mandan to spend time in our area, stimulating economic growth in the community by increasing visitor volume and visitor expenditures."
Bismarck city commissioners in January voted unanimously to place the issue on the June ballot. The tax would expire when bonds financing up to $108 million for the project were paid off. Parks and Recreation has projected construction of the recreation center at about $114.5 million -- between a "low cost" estimate of $108 million and a projected "high cost" of $120 million -- with up to 10% of the cost raised through private donations.
The Bismarck Gymnastics Academy also has written a letter urging voters to vote "yes" on the ballot measure. The letter said the proposed recreation center "will allow us to expand programming to provide more inclusive recreation experiences and is a need in our community."
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!