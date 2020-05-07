Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau endorses proposed recreation center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau has endorsed the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District's proposal for a half-cent sales tax increase to fund most of a planned $114.5 million recreation center.

"The mission of the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau is to promote engaging visitor experiences resulting in community economic growth and quality of place," CEO Sheri Grossman said in a recent letter. "The proposed Bismarck Indoor Community Recreation Complex fits within our mission."

The statement from the area's lead tourism authority was released the same day the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC's board of directors voted 8-5 not to support the proposal, which Bismarck residents will decide during the June election. The business organization's board "felt the timing wasn't right to ask voters whether or not to approve a tax increase" due to the "potential (and as of yet unknown) impacts" of COVID-19 on the area's economy, President Brian Ritter said in a statement.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau statement said the proposed recreation center will be "capable of hosting new and existing events" that "draw visitors from outside Bismarck-Mandan to spend time in our area, stimulating economic growth in the community by increasing visitor volume and visitor expenditures."