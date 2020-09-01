Bismarck, Mandan airports receive grants from Department of Transportation

Airports in Bismarck and Mandan received grants from the Department of Transportation for various projects, the department announced Tuesday.
Ten North Dakota airports received grants totaling $32.4 million from the Department of Transportation, including airports in Dickinson and Fargo. More than $1.2 billion was distributed to airports across the country.
Bismarck Municipal Airport received $12.4 million for various airfield improvements, and Mandan Municipal Airport received $585,274 for perimeter fencing.
Mandan Municipal Airport received funding from the Department of Transportation in August 2018 for perimeter fencing in grants of $169,120 and $2.101 million.
