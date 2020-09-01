Bismarck, Mandan airports receive grants from Department of Transportation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Airports in Bismarck and Mandan received grants from the Department of Transportation for various projects, the department announced Tuesday.

Ten North Dakota airports received grants totaling $32.4 million from the Department of Transportation, including airports in Dickinson and Fargo. More than $1.2 billion was distributed to airports across the country.

Bismarck Municipal Airport received $12.4 million for various airfield improvements, and Mandan Municipal Airport received $585,274 for perimeter fencing.

Mandan Municipal Airport received funding from the Department of Transportation in August 2018 for perimeter fencing in grants of $169,120 and $2.101 million.

