Bismarck man wanted in Dec. 6 shooting

Bismarck police are searching for a man they say fired two shots at a car on State Street in early December.

Nicholas Weatherly, 47, of Bismarck, is wanted for attempted murder, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Police allege Weatherly fired the shots as he drove past the car in the early hours of Dec. 6. One of the rounds struck the car but neither of two occupants was injured. The incident was a “targeted attack on the occupants of the car,” Gardiner said.

Weatherly is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. Anyone with information about him can text the keyword BISPD to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police. Tips and calls should be directed to Warrants Officer Thomas Grosz.

