Bismarck man wanted in Dec. 6 shooting arrested in South Dakota

A man wanted for attempted murder in connection with an early December shooting in north Bismarck has been arrested in South Dakota.

Nicholas Weatherly, 47, of Minot, was arrested without incident Wednesday in Rapid City, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Weatherly allegedly fired two shots as he drove past a vehicle in the 2700 block of State Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 6. One of the rounds struck the car but neither of the two people in the car was injured, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Weatherly after the incident, which police at the time said was “a targeted attack on the occupants of the car.”

