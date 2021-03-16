Bismarck man to stand trial on terrorizing, endangerment charges

A 45-year-old man accused of firing a gun at a Bismarck home and sending text messages to a woman that included phrasing about planning an attack is scheduled for trial in June.

Steve Boeshans, of Bismarck, was arrested in January after the West Dakota SWAT team was called to his residence on Alta Drive. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony reckless endangerment and terrorizing, as well as misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in the city.

Defense attorney Patrick Waters during Boeshans’ preliminary hearing agreed there was probable cause to move the reckless endangerment charge to trial. He asked that the terrorizing charge be dismissed because it was unclear when the alleged text messages were sent to the woman.

The text messages were “a little closer call,” South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler said, but she added that when coupled with the allegation of a shot fired at a home, all of the charges should be moved to trial.