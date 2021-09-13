 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck man to face trial for felony drug charges
0 Comments

Bismarck man to face trial for felony drug charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges stemming from a July incident in which police say they found five types of illegal drugs in his possession after executing a search warrant.

Eduardo Rivera entered his pleas Monday to five charges of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver the drugs, according to the Burleigh County clerk of court's office. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen scheduled a two-day trial beginning Oct. 28. 

Rivera had dealer amounts of the drugs, which included methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and hundreds of oxycodone pills, according to an affidavit. He also had "a large amount" of money, the document alleges

Three of the felony charges against Rivera carry possible 20-year prison sentences.

Eduardo Rivera

Eduardo Rivera

 PROVIDED

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Holes may shrink over time, confirming Hawking's theory

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News