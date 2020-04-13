Bismarck man to be tried on sexual assault charge

Bismarck man to be tried on sexual assault charge

A Bismarck man accused in March of raping a girl in his care will go to trial in July, according to court documents.

Antwone Rivers, 39, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge that carries the possibility of life in prison if he’s convicted. Police investigated after the girl told a school counselor that something bad had happened to her, according to an affidavit.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick set a trial date of July 23. Rivers is in custody pending $100,000 cash bail. His attorney, Josh Weatherspoon, declined comment on the case.

Antwone Rivers

Antwone Rivers

