Bismarck man suspected of starting Friday fire on 4th Street

A Bismarck man is under arrest for allegedly putting two phone books on the burners of a gas stove to start a fire that damaged a North Fourth Street twin home on Friday.

Police arrested Sky Flowers, 24, at the scene on suspicion of endangering by fire. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Police say Flowers lived in the building and admitted to starting the fire after a disagreement with another tenant. The fire displaced four people and caused substantial damage to the interior of the main floor unit, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Firefighters at about 9:30 p.m. responded to a call that smoke was coming from the main floor of the building, the department said. Some fire was showing when firefighters arrived. The Chaplaincy Service assisted residents with personal needs and lodging, the department said.

