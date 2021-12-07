Bismarck man suspected of pointing gun at Mandan woman, stealing $200

Mandan police have arrested a Bismarck man suspected of breaking into an apartment, pointing a gun at a woman and stealing $200.

Denzil Harvest, 23, is charged with felony robbery and theft. He faces the possibility of 10 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Police on Nov. 28 responded to a 6 a.m. call that a man had entered a northeast Mandan apartment, kicked in a bedroom door, pointed a gun at a woman’s face and told her “give me everything,” according to an affidavit. The woman gave the man $200 from a shoe box and he left out the front door.

Harvest allegedly entered the apartment by pulling the screen off a partially open window, police said. The woman identified Harvest, saying he was the father to one of her boyfriend's family members.

Police believe Harvest’s girlfriend can be seen on doorbell video knocking on the apartment door at the same time the robbery took place. They arrested him at her Bismarck apartment on Friday. It's unclear if the woman will face any charges. Court documents do not list a co-defendant in the case.

Harvest made his initial court appearance Monday and will enter a plea later. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.

