Bismarck man starts 'parody' fundraiser for North Dakota lawmakers' meals

Stein said his fundraiser "probably leans more toward the side of parody." His Facebook link to the fundraiser has been shared about 1,000 times, without "a dollar donated to it yet," he said.

"I think that probably says something about where North Dakota stands on feeding the legislators," Stein said.

He pointed out that many people are impoverished in the state, even before the coronavirus pandemic struck, "and for the legislators to say, 'We're these people and we're entitled to this,' that bothers me a little bit because I think that there's money that could be spent better."

Stein, who works in construction, has volunteered at Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck, where he's seen people receive the only meal they'll have all day.

"I think if we can as a state afford to pay people that are already making a decent sum of money, then we should probably reevaluate our priorities a little bit and look at the people that are a little bit less fortunate and take care of them first," Stein said.

Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, who brought the bill, said Stein "can do what he wants, I guess."