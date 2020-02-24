Bismarck man sentenced to 4 years for abusing, raping infant

A Bismarck man accused of inflicting what a prosecutor called “a significant injury” when he abused and raped an infant two years ago was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.
Andrew Glasser, 33, entered an Alford plea Monday to sexual assault. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but agrees that the evidence would produce a guilty verdict if presented to a jury. Courts treat it as a guilty plea.
The charges against Glasser stem from a report in October 2017. The baby allegedly had an injury evident of sexual abuse, rib fractures caused by squeezing, and trauma injuries to her femur, tibia and fibula in one leg which were in different stages of healing. Glasser’s cellphone had been purposely reset to hide evidence, and a forensic search of his computers showed the intentional downloading of child pornography images, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said.
Glasser in July pleaded guilty to abusing a child, tampering with evidence and 10 counts of possessing child pornography. A presentence investigation was ordered at that time.
The child suffered a “significant injury,” and three doctors said it was a “penetrating wound,” Lawyer told South Central District Judge David Reich.
“He injured (an infant),” Lawyer said. “There’s no excuse for that.”
There was “nothing but pain in this situation,” for everyone involved, defense attorney Robert Bolinske said. He asked Reich for leniency in sentencing, advocating for probation and no prison time because Glasser has not had any violations while on pretrial release and has worked two jobs to meet financial obligations. He’ll now have to register as a sex offender and an offender against children.
“His life is over as he knows it,” Bolinske said.
Glasser offered his apologies to “any victims affected by this” and asked Reich for a sentence of probation.
“I’m trying to get my life back after it stopped on a dime two years ago,” Glasser said.
Reich said he would be remiss in his duties if he didn’t incarcerate Glasser. He said he reviewed the case, the presentence investigation and sentencing memos, and considered the arguments made by attorneys.
“I keep coming back to the victim,” Reich said. Nothing he saw or heard put the medical evidence in disrepute, he said, and he found the entire case -- even the explanation Glasser gave about the child’s broken bones -- “troubling.”
“This was a very young, helpless victim,” Reich said.
Reich sentenced Glasser to 10 years in prison with all but four years suspended for a period of five years on supervised probation on the most serious charge. The sentences from all the guilty pleas -- a total of 13 felonies -- will run at the same time.
Glasser was immediately placed in custody. Bolinske and Glasser's second attorney, Lloyd Suhr, declined comment on the case.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com