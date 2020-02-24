Bismarck man sentenced to 4 years for abusing, raping infant

There was “nothing but pain in this situation,” for everyone involved, defense attorney Robert Bolinske said. He asked Reich for leniency in sentencing, advocating for probation and no prison time because Glasser has not had any violations while on pretrial release and has worked two jobs to meet financial obligations. He’ll now have to register as a sex offender and an offender against children.

“His life is over as he knows it,” Bolinske said.

Glasser offered his apologies to “any victims affected by this” and asked Reich for a sentence of probation.

“I’m trying to get my life back after it stopped on a dime two years ago,” Glasser said.

Reich said he would be remiss in his duties if he didn’t incarcerate Glasser. He said he reviewed the case, the presentence investigation and sentencing memos, and considered the arguments made by attorneys.

“I keep coming back to the victim,” Reich said. Nothing he saw or heard put the medical evidence in disrepute, he said, and he found the entire case -- even the explanation Glasser gave about the child’s broken bones -- “troubling.”

“This was a very young, helpless victim,” Reich said.