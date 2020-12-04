Bismarck man sentenced to six years on domestic violence, drug charges

A Bismarck man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison on drug and domestic violence charges after the judge in the case said the man's intoxication was not an excuse for his actions.

Beuhammad Spiller, 40, in August pleaded guilty to felony drug conspiracy, felonious restraint, domestic violence, terrorizing and interfering with an emergency phone call. Two sexual assault felonies that could have sent him to prison for life were reduced to misdemeanors under the terms of a plea agreement.

Spiller was accused of choking a woman into unconsciousness and threatening to kill her after an argument between the two escalated in September 2019, police said. He allegedly forced himself on her twice, pulled her back into the room by her hair and disabled her cellphone when she tried to call police, an affidavit says. Police also say they found evidence in the motel room that showed Spiller was dealing drugs.

Defense attorney Scott Rose told South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr that Spiller has accepted responsibility for his actions. He asked the judge to consider that both Spiller and the woman were intoxicated and that alcohol was a big factor in the events of that night.