Bismarck man sentenced to serve 8 years for 2019 rape

A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for raping an older woman with mental and physical limitations after pushing his way into her Bismarck apartment.

Aaron Nolasco must also spend eight years on supervised probation following his prison time, court records show.

Nolasco was accused in September 2019 of forcing his way into an apartment when the woman opened the door slightly after hearing a knock, police said. Nolasco denied the allegations and told police the woman pulled him into the apartment by his shirt, according to a police affidavit.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick on Friday suspended 12 years of a 20-year sentence, court records show. Nolasco must also complete sex offender treatment while incarcerated and register as a sex offender.

Defense attorney William Thomason did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Nolasco also might be subject to deportation. He is being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being in the country illegally, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website. It does not say what country he's from.

