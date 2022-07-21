Bismarck man sentenced to probation on meth charge

A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge has been sentenced to three years on probation.
Darnell Brown, 22, was arrested in May 2021 when police found a pound of methamphetamine in a West Indiana Avenue apartment. They also found a digital scale that held marijuana and meth residue. The meth at that time had a street value of up to $35,000. Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and faced a possible 20-year prison sentence.
South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen suspended all but eight days of a 10-year prison term and gave Brown credit for eight days served.