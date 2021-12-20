Bismarck man sentenced to four years for shaking baby

A Bismarck man will spend four years in prison for shaking a baby and causing brain injuries, leaving the child with 20% of her vision.

Delaurence Monsegue, 37, on Monday pleaded guilty to felony child abuse. He was charged in November 2020 after his daughter suffered seizures and was taken to a Bismarck emergency room. The baby was transferred to a children’s hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, and officials there informed Bismarck authorities that the infant had injuries that were “fresh and old” and were caused by the child being “forcefully and violently shaken,” according to a police affidavit.

The child was in Monsegue’s care when she started making gurgling noises, vomited, became stiff and was unresponsive. Monsegue at the time admitted to shaking the baby but said it was only in an attempt to clear her throat, according to the affidavit. He also said he gave the child a bath and she may have fallen on her head in the bathtub or could have fallen in her crib.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer outlined Monsegue’s criminal history, which included incidents of simple assault, theft, preventing arrest and domestic violence. The baby suffered brain injuries and the permanent loss of 80% of her vision, Lawyer said.

