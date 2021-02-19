Bismarck man sentenced to 6 years for robbery

A Cannon Ball man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for his part in a July 5, 2020, robbery at a Bismarck residence.

A jury found Barry Reddog, 33, guilty of robbery and theft, court records show. A charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed.

Reddog and a co-defendant were accused of tying the hands of a man and holding him at gunpoint while they stole cash, clothing, food and household items from his Memorial Highway residence.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick suspended four years of a 10-year sentence on the robbery charge and also ordered Reddog to spend five years on probation after his release. He sentenced Reddog to five years in prison on the theft charge. Reddog in August pleaded guilty to drug charges and was sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison. All three sentences will be served at the same time.

Defense attorney Kent Morrow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reddog’s co-defendant, Cheyenne Risingsun, 27, of Bismarck, pleaded guilty to felonious restraint in December. She was sentenced to 1 ½ years on probation.

