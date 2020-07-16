Bismarck man sentenced to 6 months in jail in sex crime case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man charged in August with a sex crime that could have sent him to prison for life was sentenced Thursday to six months behind bars on a lesser charge.

Blaine Hardy, 23, was charged with felony sexual assault after police said a woman could be heard saying no and telling him to stop several times during a three-minute cellphone audio recording.

The woman during Hardy's sentencing hearing told South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr that she suffers on a daily basis as a result of the incident.

“He didn’t stop until I started crying,” the woman said. “Deep down I’m never going to be the same.”

The felony charge was amended after an investigation to misdemeanor sexual assault--offensive conduct. Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Anna Argenti said at the time that the new charge “much better fit the situation.”

Argenti told Bahr on Thursday that the new charge is not similar to a traffic citation or a petty theft crime.

“A sexual assault crime leaves a deep scar on the victim, and she carries it for a long time if not for the rest of her life,” Argenti said.