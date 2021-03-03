Bismarck man sentenced to 5 years in attempted murder case

A Bismarck man charged with three counts of attempted murder in a February 2020 stabbing was sentenced Wednesday to serve five years in prison on reduced charges.
Marcus LaPointe, 33, must also spend five years on probation upon his release. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted aggravated assault under the terms of a plea agreement.
Lapointe on Feb. 21, 2020, became angry, grabbed a large knife and stabbed a 35-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, according to police reports. Their injuries were not life-threatening. LaPointe also allegedly chased a 35-year-old woman from the Bonanza Drive home, authorities said. He was arrested a few hours later after a manhunt that included a North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane and bloodhound.
LaPointe apologized in court and said there were no excuses for his actions. Drugs and alcohol played a part in his state of mind that night, he said, adding “I want to take full responsibility because I knew better and I should have made better choices.”
South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland added probation time to the plea agreement reached between Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer and defense attorney James Wiese. LaPointe needs the sobriety of incarceration, but the supervision after he is released is nearly as important, the judge said.
“Looking at your history, the only time you end up before the court is when there are addiction-related issues,” Feland said.
The sentence included five years in prison on each of the aggravated assault counts. Feland suspended three years of a five-year sentence on the third count. The prison terms will be served at the same time.
