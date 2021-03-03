Bismarck man sentenced to 5 years in attempted murder case

A Bismarck man charged with three counts of attempted murder in a February 2020 stabbing was sentenced Wednesday to serve five years in prison on reduced charges.

Marcus LaPointe, 33, must also spend five years on probation upon his release. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted aggravated assault under the terms of a plea agreement.

Lapointe on Feb. 21, 2020, became angry, grabbed a large knife and stabbed a 35-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, according to police reports. Their injuries were not life-threatening. LaPointe also allegedly chased a 35-year-old woman from the Bonanza Drive home, authorities said. He was arrested a few hours later after a manhunt that included a North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane and bloodhound.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

LaPointe apologized in court and said there were no excuses for his actions. Drugs and alcohol played a part in his state of mind that night, he said, adding “I want to take full responsibility because I knew better and I should have made better choices.”