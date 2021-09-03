Bismarck man sentenced to 43 years in prison for October murder

A Bismarck man who turned himself in to police after shooting a man 11 times has been sentenced to 43 years in prison.

Diego Ashton, 29, in June pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Robert Becker, 47.

Becker in the past had given Ashton a hard time about his mental health issues, Ashton told police in October. The two men were in a car when Ashton told Becker how he felt. Becker laughed, and Ashton told police he’d “had enough,” according to an affidavit from the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department. The men stopped at Misty Waters Gas Station northwest of Bismarck, where Ashton said he had to urinate. When he was finished he pulled a gun, fired at Becker, then pulled him from the car and drove away, authorities said.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland during sentencing said Ashton didn’t have a lengthy criminal history but had anger issues that build over time.

“When you explode you’re a danger to people,” Feland said, adding that shooting someone 11 times displayed an amount of anger she couldn’t overlook.