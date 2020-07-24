Bismarck man sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man convicted of sexual assault against a young girl was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.

Russell Walbert, 64, was convicted in November on four counts of sexual assault. The charges stemmed from alleged incidents two years ago in a shed at his residence and in a camper parked on his property.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen handed down 20-year sentences on each count, suspended 12 ½ years of each, and ordered that the prison time be served consecutively. Borgen noted Walbert's history of criminal activity and said Walbert had a pattern of blaming others when he got into trouble.

“The world isn’t all about you,” Borgen said.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer asked Borgen for consecutive 20-year sentences, saying Walbert shouldn’t get a break just because the acts were committed against one person.

“Each time he did this, he inflicted more harm on that victim,” she said.

Walbert told Borgen that if he were to be released and spend time on probation, he could help pay off family debts. He lived and worked in Bismarck for more than 20 years “without any trouble,” he said.