Bismarck man sentenced to 3 years on gun, drug charges

A Bismarck man with a history of drug and weapon convictions has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine as well as a stolen rifle and ammunition.

Michael Heinrich, 30, was arrested in June after Bismarck police found a stolen pickup that was a suspect vehicle in a gas drive-off, according to an affidavit. Items in the pickup led authorities to Heinrich, and a search of his apartment turned up an AR-style rifle, several fully loaded magazines and a bulletproof vest, all of which were confirmed as stolen. Police also found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick approved a plea agreement reached by Heinrich’s attorney, Kent Morrow, and prosecutor Wayne Goter. It called for Heinrich to plead guilty to three firearms felonies and a drug possession felony. A charge of felony theft was dismissed. Romanick sentenced Heinrich to three years on each felony count. Heinrich will serve the sentences at the same time.

He told Romanick he agreed with the sentence and was taking steps to get into treatment and training programs while incarcerated.

“I’m trying to do the best I can and trying to turn my life around,” he said.

Heinrich was arrested in 2019 for possessing meth and carrying a concealed weapon. He pleaded guilty to both charges last year and was placed on probation for a year, according to court documents. He was on parole supervision for reckless endangerment until Sept. 14 of this year stemming from a June 2020 Burleigh County incident in which he fled from North Dakota Highway Patrol officers at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to Parole and Probation.

