Bismarck man sentenced to 3 years for assault

A Bismarck man who police said threatened to kill two people while holding them at knifepoint was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison, according to court documents.

David Pryde, 29, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge that was filed after a July incident in Bismarck. Police alleged at the time that Pryde threatened a 31-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man after an argument about a wallet escalated. He forced the two into a vehicle and told them to drive to Kimball Bottoms south of Bismarck. One of the two called police and Pryde was arrested before the three left town, police said.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced Pryde to three years in prison and allowed him credit for 66 days already served. A charge of kidnapping was dismissed, court records show.

Pryde also pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor drug charges. Feland sentenced him to 360 days on each. He will serve all sentences at the same time, court records show.

Defense attorney Josh Weatherspoon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

