Bismarck man sentenced in road rage incident

A Bismarck man charged with attempted murder after an alleged road rage incident in February has been sentenced to three years on probation.

Raymond Moniz, 41, pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of aggravated assault. The plea came about under the terms of an agreement by Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer and defense attorney Josh Weatherspoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 33-year-old man left his vehicle during a road rage incident with Moniz, and Moniz hit him with his vehicle, authorities said. The man was thrown on the hood of the vehicle, hit the windshield and rolled off. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to police. The man declined transportation to a hospital.

The incident took place on the 800 block of North Second Street on a Saturday afternoon.

Moniz took responsibility for his actions, Weatherspoon said. The mark of aggravated assault on his record is “hopefully a blip” in an otherwise good background, he told South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen.

Borgen accepted the agreement, which included 16 days in jail with credit for 16 days served. Borgen also ordered Moniz to undergo treatment for anger management, and to pay $560 in fines and fees.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.