Bismarck man sentenced in Mandan stabbing incident

A Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in a March 2020 stabbing in Mandan was sentenced Monday to three years on probation under a plea agreement.

A judge deferred the imposition of a sentence for Bray Willey, 37, which means he can keep felony burglary conspiracy and terrorizing charges off his record if he abides by the terms of probation. The attempted murder charge was reduced to a misdemeanor of facilitation of aggravated assault. Willey pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday.

Willey and three others -- one of them a juvenile -- were charged in an incident in which Bomichael Lund suffered multiple stab wounds at a residence in Parkview Estates mobile home park. It’s unclear what triggered the attack.

The case looked much different when the investigation started, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter told South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler. Willey has no criminal history and fell in with “a group that kind of brought out the worst in each other,” Goter said. Those statements were echoed by defense attorney Robert Bolinske Jr.

“It wasn’t his crowd,” Bolinske said.