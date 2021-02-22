Bismarck man sentenced in Mandan stabbing incident

A Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in a March 2020 stabbing in Mandan was sentenced Monday to three years on probation under a plea agreement.
A judge deferred the imposition of a sentence for Bray Willey, 37, which means he can keep felony burglary conspiracy and terrorizing charges off his record if he abides by the terms of probation. The attempted murder charge was reduced to a misdemeanor of facilitation of aggravated assault. Willey pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday.
Willey and three others -- one of them a juvenile -- were charged in an incident in which Bomichael Lund suffered multiple stab wounds at a residence in Parkview Estates mobile home park. It’s unclear what triggered the attack.
The case looked much different when the investigation started, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter told South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler. Willey has no criminal history and fell in with “a group that kind of brought out the worst in each other,” Goter said. Those statements were echoed by defense attorney Robert Bolinske Jr.
“It wasn’t his crowd,” Bolinske said.
Weiler gave Willey credit for 162 days served on the assault charge and a misdemeanor charge of false information to law enforcement. Willey told Weiler “some better decisions could have been made,” adding that he’ll serve his probation time without any trouble.
Maria Felix, 43, of Bismarck, a co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty last week to facilitation of aggravated assault, burglary conspiracy and false information to law enforcement. A terrorizing charge was dismissed. Weiler suspended a 10-year prison sentence while Felix spends three years on probation. Felix was given credit for 344 days served.
Another man charged in the incident, Ikenna Anugwom, 20, of Bismarck, pleaded guilty in December to aggravated assault, burglary conspiracy and terrorizing. He will be sentenced on March 29, court records show.
