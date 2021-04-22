Bismarck man sentenced for Taco Bell robbery

A 26-year-old man accused in July of robbing a Bismarck Taco Bell while brandishing a BB handgun and a knife was sentenced Thursday to at least four years in prison.

Garen Montreal, of Bismarck, must also spend two years on probation after he is released, court records show. He was scheduled for trial Thursday but pleaded guilty to charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor refusal to halt.

Montreal allegedly took $1,000 from the restaurant in the early morning hours of July 2, police said. He was arrested after officers found the van in which he fled. Nobody was hurt.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig determined that Montreal committed the robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents. Montreal won’t be eligible for parole until he’s spent four years in prison. Any remaining jail time from a 10-year sentence would be suspended until Montreal is off probation, according to court records.

Defense attorney James Wiese declined comment on the case.

