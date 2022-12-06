Bismarck man sentenced for selling drugs near school

A Bismarck man will spend 2 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to selling drugs out of a home that is next door to a preschool.

Michael Teunissen, 30, was charged in September with possession of fentanyl with the intent to sell within 300 feet of a school.

Police responded to a call of suspicious people on North 14th Street near the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program center. Teunissen was allegedly carrying 10 suspected fentanyl pills and $80 in cash, according to an affidavit. Text messages on his phone showed that he made arrangements to sell pills for that amount, an affidavit states.

Teunissen originally pleaded not guilty to the charge. He appeared at a Tuesday change-of-plea hearing by electronic means. He is already in the North Dakota State Penitentiary because of a probation violation on a previous drug conviction. South Central District Judge David Reich ordered that he serve the sentences at the same time and spend two years on probation after his release, court records show.