Bismarck man sentenced for putting gun to woman's head

A Bismarck man charged with putting a gun to his girlfriend’s head and threatening to kill her last summer was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for felony terrorizing.

Travis Nagel, 53, was sentenced after changing his plea to guilty during the hearing.

Police in July said Nagel during an argument with the woman pulled a gun and put it to the back of her head. He then went to his own apartment in the same building and police contacted him by phone. He was arrested when he came out, authorities said.

Alcohol was a “huge component” in the incident, defense attorney Lloyd Suhr said in court Monday, adding that Nagel has undergone chemical dependency evaluation and treatment since then. Nagel’s drinking in July “got him into a different world than he’s accustomed to,” Suhr said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold recommended the two-year sentence with requirements for domestic violence evaluation and treatment. Nagel admitted to threatening to kill the woman and there was no justification for that, Ingold said.

“Obviously in a situation like this where you threaten to kill your girlfriend there’s an expectation that that’s going to have lasting consequences for the victim,” Ingold said.