Bismarck man sentenced for pouring gas, threatening to burn home

A Bismarck man accused a year ago of shooting a BB gun at a home, pouring gas around it and threatening to kill one of the people inside will spend three years on probation.

Roger Hacker, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to felony terrorizing and endangering by fire or explosion, along with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. He was charged in January 2021 when Bismarck police were called to a Sweet Avenue residence on a report that a man was shooting at the home with a BB handgun and arguing with the woman who made the call.

Police alleged Hacker threatened to burn the house while three of his family members were inside, broke glass on a door, damaged a vehicle and shot holes in an air conditioning unit.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler accepted a plea agreement reached by Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Josh Amundson and defense attorney Benjamin Pulkrabek. It included a suspended three-year prison term, credit for 262 days served, and three years of supervised probation. A mental health evaluation and treatment were included as terms of his probation. Hacker declined to speak on his own behalf when given the opportunity by Weiler.

