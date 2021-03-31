Bismarck man sentenced for Mandan stabbing

A Bismarck man facing three felonies stemming from a March 2020 stabbing in Mandan was sentenced Monday to six years in prison.

Ikenna Anugwom, 20, pleaded guilty in December to aggravated assault, burglary conspiracy and terrorizing. He and three others were arrested after a man suffered multiple stab wounds in a Parkview Estates mobile home.

Authorities at the time had theories on what triggered the incident but “nothing definite,” Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler sentenced Anugwom to three years in prison on the aggravated assault charge to be followed by three years for burglary conspiracy. She suspended a five-year sentence on the terrorizing charge. Anugwom must also spend five years on probation.

Bray Willey, 37, of Mandan, was sentenced in February to three years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary conspiracy and terrorizing. A third co-defendant, Maria Felix, 43, of Mandan, pleaded guilty in February to facilitation of aggravated assault, burglary conspiracy and false information to law enforcement. She was sentenced to three years on probation.

Willey, Anugwom and Felix originally were charged with attempted murder conspiracy but pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Police also arrested a 16-year-old male for murder conspiracy and terrorizing in connection with the incident. His name wasn't released because of his age.

