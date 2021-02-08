Bismarck man sentenced for building break-ins

A Bismarck man accused of breaking into buildings in December was sentenced Monday to 1 ½ years on probation after pleading guilty and telling the judge he’d been living in a car with his wife and infant child and was looking for a way to stay warm.
Jeffery Baker, 32, pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief charges from two cases. He’s also charged with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief -- a total of 15 counts – on similar allegations in Morton County.
Baker has a criminal record and has a hard time finding a job, he told South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig. The restaurant jobs he had were affected by closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. He, his wife and infant son had been living in a car since June and when colder weather approached he entered the buildings to stay warm, he said. They slept in maintenance or mechanical rooms for a few hours at a time and would then move to another, which he said was why so many charges were filed.
“I was scared (child welfare services) was going to be called,” he said. “I was breaking in for a place to stay.”
Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Scott Miller asked for a five-year prison sentence with all but 18 months suspended because of the public safety issues raised by Baker’s actions.
After Baker lost one of his jobs, he was trying to support his family on minimum wage, defense attorney Josh Weatherspoon said. He was trying to keep his family warm but more problems were created when he chose to break in to the buildings.
“It creates a circle,” Weatherspoon said. “He knows he need not resort to that again.”
There was some justification for his actions because of his situation “but it’s against the law,” Nesvig said, adding his actions were “borderline terrifying” to the people living in the buildings. Nesvig in sentencing Baker considered several factors: nobody was hurt, Baker cooperated with law enforcement, and he didn’t break into any apartments where people were living.
Nesvig’s sentence included five years in prison with all but 54 days suspended during 1 ½ years of probation. Baker was given credit for 54 days served and must also make restitution for damages.
Baker is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in Morton County on Tuesday.
