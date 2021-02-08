Bismarck man sentenced for building break-ins

A Bismarck man accused of breaking into buildings in December was sentenced Monday to 1 ½ years on probation after pleading guilty and telling the judge he’d been living in a car with his wife and infant child and was looking for a way to stay warm.

Jeffery Baker, 32, pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief charges from two cases. He’s also charged with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief -- a total of 15 counts – on similar allegations in Morton County.

Baker has a criminal record and has a hard time finding a job, he told South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig. The restaurant jobs he had were affected by closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. He, his wife and infant son had been living in a car since June and when colder weather approached he entered the buildings to stay warm, he said. They slept in maintenance or mechanical rooms for a few hours at a time and would then move to another, which he said was why so many charges were filed.

“I was scared (child welfare services) was going to be called,” he said. “I was breaking in for a place to stay.”

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Scott Miller asked for a five-year prison sentence with all but 18 months suspended because of the public safety issues raised by Baker’s actions.