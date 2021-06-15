Bismarck man sentenced for attempted murder

A Bismarck man accused of stabbing another man five times last summer has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Benjamin Bermudes, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted murder at a Tuesday hearing.

A woman summoned police to her West Arbor Avenue residence last July after she heard noises in her living room, according to a police affidavit. She pulled Bermudes off the other man and noticed stab wounds to the man’s neck and chest. The three knew one another -- the woman told police she was in a relationship with Bermudes and had relations with the other man in the past.

The man’s wounds were significant enough that first responders feared he wouldn’t survive, Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Tessa Vaagen said Tuesday.

“I’m happy we’re here on attempted murder as opposed to a different charge,” Vaagen said.

She requested a sentence of five to 10 years that included anger management and chemical dependency treatment. The man who was stabbed was informed of the plea agreement and was “on board with it,” Vaagen said.