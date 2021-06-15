Bismarck man sentenced for attempted murder

A Bismarck man accused of stabbing another man five times last summer has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Benjamin Bermudes, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted murder at a Tuesday hearing.
A woman summoned police to her West Arbor Avenue residence last July after she heard noises in her living room, according to a police affidavit. She pulled Bermudes off the other man and noticed stab wounds to the man’s neck and chest. The three knew one another -- the woman told police she was in a relationship with Bermudes and had relations with the other man in the past.
The man’s wounds were significant enough that first responders feared he wouldn’t survive, Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Tessa Vaagen said Tuesday.
“I’m happy we’re here on attempted murder as opposed to a different charge,” Vaagen said.
She requested a sentence of five to 10 years that included anger management and chemical dependency treatment. The man who was stabbed was informed of the plea agreement and was “on board with it,” Vaagen said.
Defense attorney Kent Morrow asked for a five-year sentence, saying Bermudes has a limited criminal history and that his actions the night of the stabbing were exacerbated by substance abuse. Bermudes recalled few details from that night, the attorney said. Bermudes has to come to grips with what happened that night and taken steps to make sure “this type of action not be contemplated again in the future,” Morrow said.
“He’s a young man. He’s got pretty much his whole life ahead of him,” Morrow said.
Bermudes did not speak on his own behalf.
South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler in sentencing Bermudes said she understood he was influenced by drugs, but the judge also noted that the victim was stabbed several times.
“Voluntary intoxication is not a defense,” Weiler said.
She suspended 12 years of a 20-year prison term and ordered Bermudes to spend two years on supervised probation after his release. He must serve 85% of eight years before he is eligible for parole. Weiler also ordered him to complete anger management and chemical dependency treatment while he is in prison.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com