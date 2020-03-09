Bismarck man ran over, kidnapped woman, police say

Authorities have filed three felony charges against a Bismarck man they say ran over his ex-girlfriend, forced her into his vehicle and threatened to kill her in the days after she escaped.

Ricky Schuh, 30, of Bismarck, made his initial court appearance Monday. He is charged in a Feb. 21 incident in Bismarck in which police say he struck a woman with his SUV at a Bismarck business, knocked her to the ground and drove over her chest with the front and rear passenger tires, according to an affidavit.

After putting her in the vehicle, Schuh drove east on Interstate 94. He stopped at a Walmart in Jamestown and the woman convinced him not to tie her into the vehicle. She escaped and ran to a nearby motel, where she called family members, according to authorities.

Schuh in the days after the incident threatened in text messages to “get a gun and shoot and kill her,” the affidavit states. She reported the incident Tuesday and sought medical attention. She had fractured ribs and a partially collapsed lung, according to the affidavit. She told police she didn’t immediately report the incident because she had warrants on unrelated matters.

Court documents show Schuh is charged with kidnapping, terrorizing and aggravated assault. No attorney is listed for him in those documents.

