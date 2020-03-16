Bismarck man pleads not guilty to 9 drug felony charges

A Bismarck man pleaded not guilty Monday to nine felony drug charges that were filed against him in February after police say they found several pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash in his possession in December and January.

Carson Messmer, 32, waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him, four of which carry the possibility of a 20-year prison sentence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police found a pound of marijuana, half an ounce of methamphetamine and $38,000 in cash at Messmer’s residence during a probation search on Dec. 30, according to an affidavit. He was on probation from a 2019 drug charge, court documents show.

During a Jan. 8 stop by a patrol officer, Messmer allegedly had 2 pounds of pot, $12,000 in cash and an ounce of THC concentrate. A Jan. 20 stop revealed a pound of marijuana and a gram of THC concentrate, authorities say. Police also found drug paraphernalia during two of the searches, the affidavit says. It’s unclear why Messmer wasn’t arrested during the Dec. 30 search. Police at the time declined comment because the investigation was ongoing.

Mesmer’s attorney, Scott Rose, and Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Tessa Vaagen declined comment on the case.

Messmer is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. His bail in February was set at $300,000 cash.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1