An 85-year-old Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to two child sex crimes that carry possible life prison sentences.

Gary Kline was arrested in March. He faces two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Kline pleaded not guilty through his attorney and did not appear in person at a Monday court hearing, according to court records.

Bismarck police after Kline’s arrest sought the public’s assistance in determining whether Kline might have allegedly abused other children. They said he’s had access to children throughout his career and volunteer work, and the department wanted to gather information on the two charges and any other allegations.

Officer Lynn Wanner on Monday said the department is still accepting such information. No other potential victims have been identified, she said.

Kline is scheduled for a three-day trial starting Sept. 20, court records show.