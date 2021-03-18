Bismarck man pleads guilty to rape, giving alcohol to minor

A Bismarck man required to register as a sex offender pleaded guilty Thursday to buying alcohol for a teenage girl, having sex with her while she was sleeping or passed out, and taking and sending lewd photos of her.

John Burnette III, 42, was charged in July with felony sexual assault, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possessing prohibited materials, and failing to register as a sex offender. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The girl told police she drank at Burnette’s residence, fell asleep and awoke to Burnette raping her. Police found evidence on Burnette’s phone that he photographed the girl and forwarded those photos to another person. There also was evidence on the phone indicating he bought alcohol for the girl, police said.

Burnette is required to register as a sex offender because of a sex crime conviction in 2010. Court documents show he was sentenced to serve five years in prison in that case. He pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in 2015 and again in 2016.

South Central District Judge James Hill accepted Burnette’s pleas and ordered a presentence investigation. Burnette is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Defense attorney Alex Kelsch did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

