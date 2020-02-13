Bismarck man pleads guilty to child sex crime

A Bismarck man charged in September with a child sex crime stemming from an alleged incident at a Bismarck motel several years ago pleaded guilty on Thursday.
Harlan Horned Eagle, 40, will be sentenced after a presentence investigation is completed. Horned Eagle was arrested after a girl told investigators about the 2011 incident during an April 2019 interview. She was one of seven children in the room, according to an affidavit. Horned Eagle’s girlfriend had been taken to jail earlier for hitting him with a phone, the affidavit says.
Horned Eagle’s attorney, Alex Kelsch, declined comment on the case. Horned Eagle is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.