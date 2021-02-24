Bismarck man pleads guilty to child neglect

A Bismarck man accused of causing his infant son’s head and eye injuries was sentenced Wednesday to three years on probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge that stemmed from authorities not being able to conclude who actually harmed the child.

Harley Peltier, 25, was charged in August with child abuse after authorities responded to a call from a babysitter saying the child was not breathing. The boy was resuscitated, taken to a Bismarck hospital and later transferred to a Fargo hospital. The baby had lacerations, head trauma, retinal hemorrhages, and bruises on an arm, wrists and feet, according to a police affidavit.

Peltier at the time denied causing the injuries but also told authorities he sometimes becomes violent during blackout incidents.

The child was in the care of another person a couple of hours before being taken to the hospital, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said. Medical workers were not able to pinpoint when the injuries occurred, and it could have been while another caretaker had the infant. The neglect charge arises from Peltier leaving the child with a possibly inappropriate caregiver, Lawyer said. Peltier cooperated with authorities during the investigation and has no criminal history, she told South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr.