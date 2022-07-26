Bismarck man pleads guilty in 5-year-old's death, agrees to testify against other suspects

A Bismarck man charged in a case involving the February death of a 5-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Monday under a deal with prosecutors and will see no additional jail time.

Russell James, 36, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor contributing to deprivation or delinquency of a minor. He previously faced a felony child neglect charge.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen gave James credit for 156 days served in jail and sentenced him to about a year of probation. Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer told the Tribune that James agreed to testify against other suspects in the case if subpoenaed.

Lawyer said James willfully failed to take appropriate action to secure medical treatment for the child, Geremy Doyle, which contributed to the boy's deprivation, according to court documents. She later told the Tribune that James was not directly responsible for the child's death, which is why he was sentenced for a misdemeanor.

Two other Bismarck adults -- Rolanda Doyle, 40, and Serenity Foots, 19 -- pleaded not guilty to charges in the case in April. Rolanda Doyle is James's partner and Geremy's aunt; Foots is Doyle's daughter. Foots's felony trial on child abuse and neglect charges is scheduled for Aug. 2. Doyle faces a felony child abuse and murder charges and has her trial scheduled for Oct. 12.

Police responded to a call at a southeast Bismarck residence on Feb. 18 after Geremy Doyle was discovered to be unconscious and not breathing, according to an affidavit. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Detective Jacob Bratsch during an April preliminary hearing testified the child had numerous wounds and "was made to sleep in essentially an entryway of this residence that was unheated in the middle of winter." Investigators later observed a jug of water frozen within the entryway on a 15-degree day, he said.

Bratsch said investigators found a belt that seemed out of place in the home's bathroom, and people interviewed during the investigation said the child, as a punishment, would have to go into the bathroom to be hit with the belt.

Officials searched Rolanda Doyle's phone and found a video recording of Geremy Doyle walking around the residence on Feb. 18 while clearly suffering from a concussion or other traumatic brain injury, according to an affidavit. The boy is seen on the video appearing "dazed" and striking his head on the ground after falling.

The affidavit states officials received a report of death from the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office on June 17. It listed Geremy Doyle's cause of death as battered child syndrome, and the manner of death as homicide. The medical examiner noted findings of head and brain injuries, respiratory illnesses, and gangrene on all of the child’s toes, and indicated that due to the level of frostbite damage, the toes would have required amputation.