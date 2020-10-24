 Skip to main content
Bismarck man killed in Friday shooting, suspect in custody
Bismarck man killed in Friday shooting, suspect in custody

A Bismarck man was arrested late Friday in connection with the death of a man who authorities say died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Diego Ashton after investigating a report of a shooting northwest of Bismarck, according to information from the department. The Bismarck Police Department received a report of a possible shooting at 8:47 p.m. Friday and determined the location to be in rural Burleigh County.

Ashton is suspected of shooting Robert Becker, 47, of Bismarck, in the 5800 block of Burnt Creek Loop, authorities said.

Ashton is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges were pending.

There is no threat to the public and the incident is still under investigation, the department said.

