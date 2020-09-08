Bismarck man indicted on 13 new charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man facing 27 felony sex charges has been indicted by a federal grand jury on an additional 13 counts, according to the U.S. attorney for North Dakota.

Dawson Rouse, 21, was indicted in July on multiple counts each of sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor, court documents show.

The new charges allege that Rouse received images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors and added seven additional allegations of the production of such images, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said Tuesday. Rouse also is accused of using the internet to arrange illegal meetings with minors, and authorities say he sent obscene images to several minors under age 16, including three additional victims.

Rouse in April was charged in Burleigh County with luring teenage girls by electronic means and forcing himself on a 13-year-old girl. More charges were filed in June when a continued investigation produced “numerous additional victims,” police said. The state charges against Rouse were dismissed, but some could be recharged after the federal case, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said in motions to dismiss.