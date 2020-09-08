Bismarck man indicted on 13 new charges

A Bismarck man facing 27 felony sex charges has been indicted by a federal grand jury on an additional 13 counts, according to the U.S. attorney for North Dakota.
Dawson Rouse, 21, was indicted in July on multiple counts each of sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor, court documents show.
The new charges allege that Rouse received images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors and added seven additional allegations of the production of such images, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said Tuesday. Rouse also is accused of using the internet to arrange illegal meetings with minors, and authorities say he sent obscene images to several minors under age 16, including three additional victims.
Rouse in April was charged in Burleigh County with luring teenage girls by electronic means and forcing himself on a 13-year-old girl. More charges were filed in June when a continued investigation produced “numerous additional victims,” police said. The state charges against Rouse were dismissed, but some could be recharged after the federal case, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said in motions to dismiss.
The new charges allege Rouse used similar tactics of befriending girls on social media and then harassing them until they sent inappropriate images of themselves and agreed to meet with him, Wrigley said. Six of the victims allegedly had sex with him, the prosecutor said.
Defense attorney Michael Hoffman did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
