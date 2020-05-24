Bismarck man in custody following 5-hour standoff

Bismarck man in custody following 5-hour standoff

{{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old man is in custody following a five-hour standoff in central Bismarck.

Police were asked shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday to assist the Morton County Sheriff’s Office in locating Trevis Tessaro, of Bismarck, who was wanted for an alleged domestic violence incident. 

Tessaro refused to come out of the residence he was in, and the West Dakota SWAT team responded to the scene, according to police. Authorities did not say whether Tessaro was armed. He left the residence and was taken into custody at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured.

Tessaro was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and felonious restraint. Formal charges were pending.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News