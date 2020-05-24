Bismarck man in custody following 5-hour standoff

Police were asked shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday to assist the Morton County Sheriff’s Office in locating Trevis Tessaro, of Bismarck, who was wanted for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Tessaro refused to come out of the residence he was in, and the West Dakota SWAT team responded to the scene, according to police. Authorities did not say whether Tessaro was armed. He left the residence and was taken into custody at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured.