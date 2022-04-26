Bismarck man gets 6-year prison term in fatal 2021 New Year's crash

A Bismarck man on Tuesday was sentenced to six years in prison for a 2021 New Year’s Day crash that killed a South Dakota woman.

Kenyon Eagle, 20, must also spend three years on probation, court records show. He pleaded guilty in January to criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular injury, and one count of reckless endangerment.

Authorities said Eagle drove a pickup truck east in the westbound lanes of Bismarck Expressway. The pickup collided head-on about 2:15 a.m. with a car driven by Tiffany Shaving, of Cherry Creek, South Dakota.

Shaving died at the scene, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. Her two passengers -- Ryan Whitebull, 28, and Carlin Mellette, 25, both of Bismarck -- were seriously injured and required hospitalization and surgery. Eagle also was taken to a hospital for treatment after the crash.

Eagle’s blood alcohol content was 0.213% at the time of the crash, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said at Eagle’s change-of-plea hearing. The legal limit for driving is 0.08%.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland suspended all but six years of a 15-year prison sentence. She ordered that restitution be left open for 60 days.

Eagle was to begin serving his sentence at 2 p.m. Tuesday, court records show.

