Bismarck man gets 5-year sentence for sexual assault

A Bismarck man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for the alleged sexual assault of a woman who was unconscious.

Peter McKing, 63, was charged in November 2019 with two counts of sexual assault. A charge that he allegedly inappropriately touched a young girl was later dismissed.

The charges were filed after police were called to a hospital to investigate a sexual assault. The girl told police that McKing and a woman drank vodka until the woman passed out. McKing allegedly started touching the girl but she moved away, according to an affidavit. She was unsuccessful in attempting to wake the woman and then witnessed McKing’s acts while she pretended to be asleep, police said.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr accepted a plea agreement reached by defense attorney Josh Weatherspoon and Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Anna Argenti. Bahr sentenced McKing to 10 years in prison with five years suspended and allowed him credit for nearly a year already served. McKing also must spend five years on probation upon his release.

Weatherspoon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

